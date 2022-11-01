Harrogate bar to offer veterans free tea, coffee, and cake on Remembrance Day

Harrogate's MOJO bar is to offer veterans offering free tea, coffee, and cake to mark Remembrance Day this year.

On Sunday, November 13, MOJO on Parliament Street, Harrogate will be opening its doors to veterans offering free tea, coffee, and cake after the Remembrance service at the cenotaph.

The Americana-themed rock n roil bar, known for its cocktails and bottomless brunch is inviting veterans to join the MOJO team as they pay thanks to veterans for their service.

From noon on Remembrance Sunday, veterans can visit the bar and claim their free delicious treats just by visiting the bar.

Martin Greenhow, MD MOJO said: “Remembrance Day is a time for us to give thanks to those who fought for our freedom.

"Our Harrogate outlet is located not far from the war memorial, where the rememberance events will be taking place.

"We are delighted to invite veterans to keep warm after the celebrations join us for a hot drink and a slice of cake to say thank you for their service.”

The first MOJO bar was set up in Leeds in 1996 in the days of Loaded magazine and its MOJO-loving Leeds-based editor James Brown.

With the legend "Music for the People", the independent chain then expanded to Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham and, in April 2018, Harrogate.

