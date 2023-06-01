News you can trust since 1836
Harewood Bridge: 18th-century Grade-II listed bridge on A61 Leeds to Harrogate road to be closed for a month for repairs

Harewood Bridge will close to vehicles for a month this summer to allow the Grade II-listed structure to undergo essential maintenance work.
By Grace Newton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:05 BST

The bridge dates back to 1719, when it was built as a crossing over the River Wharfe, and was widened towards the end of the 18th century. Today it carries the A61 between Leeds and Harrogate.

It will be closed in both directions between July 26 and August 24, though pedestrian access will remain.

Around 17,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, and the works have been scheduled for the school holiday period when commuter traffic is lower.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out waterproofing, resurfacing and footpath repair works.

A signposted diversion will send traffic from Otley Road, Arthington Lane, Main Street, Poole Bridge, Harrogate Road, Swindon Lane and onto Harrogate Road. The same route will be in operation in the opposite direction.

