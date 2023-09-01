News you can trust since 1836
'Greatest war film of all time' set for Harrogate Odeon screening as part of town's war memorial 100th anniversary

Harrogate Film Society is to support the town's 100th anniversary celebrations for its war memorial with a special screening next week at the Odeon of one of the greatest British movies of all time.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:59 BST

David Lean’s epic Second World War film, The Bridge on the River Kwai, won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, at the 30th Academy Awards.

Set in a brutal Japanese prisoner of war camp in Thailand in 1943 where British POWs are forced to help build a railway bridge across the river Kwai, the movie was a massive hit on its original release in 1957 even though it told a very British story.

Starring William Holden, Alec Guinness and Jack Hawkins, this dramatic and spectacular multi-Oscar-winning masterpiece will be shown on the big screen at the Harrogate Odeon at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 6.

David Lean’s epic Second World War film, The Bridge on the River Kwai, won seven Academy Awards in 1958. (Picture contributed)
Founded in 1955, Harrogate Film Society is now in its 68th season and is run by a group of film enthusiasts.

Next week's charity screening is in aid of SSAFA North Yorkshire - Armed Forces Charity for Veterans, Serving Soldiers and their Families.

More information at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/bridge-on-the-river-kwai-u-supporting-ssafa-north-yorkshire

The screening by Harrogate Film Society is part of 12 weeks of special events organised by volunteers in the Harrogate War Memorial Project Group to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s ‘cenotaph’ which has stood on Prospect Square since 1923.

An important part of the town’s heritage, the celebrations began on Friday, September 1 with a service at Harrogate West Park United Reformed Church.

