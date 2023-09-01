'Greatest war film of all time' set for Harrogate Odeon screening as part of town's war memorial 100th anniversary

David Lean’s epic Second World War film, The Bridge on the River Kwai, won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, at the 30th Academy Awards.

Set in a brutal Japanese prisoner of war camp in Thailand in 1943 where British POWs are forced to help build a railway bridge across the river Kwai, the movie was a massive hit on its original release in 1957 even though it told a very British story.

Starring William Holden, Alec Guinness and Jack Hawkins, this dramatic and spectacular multi-Oscar-winning masterpiece will be shown on the big screen at the Harrogate Odeon at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 6.

David Lean's epic Second World War film, The Bridge on the River Kwai, won seven Academy Awards in 1958.

Founded in 1955, Harrogate Film Society is now in its 68th season and is run by a group of film enthusiasts.

Next week's charity screening is in aid of SSAFA North Yorkshire - Armed Forces Charity for Veterans, Serving Soldiers and their Families.

More information at: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/bridge-on-the-river-kwai-u-supporting-ssafa-north-yorkshire

The screening by Harrogate Film Society is part of 12 weeks of special events organised by volunteers in the Harrogate War Memorial Project Group to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s ‘cenotaph’ which has stood on Prospect Square since 1923.