Great British racecourses to show Harrogate artist's new work this week to mark Coronation of King Charles III

The new artwork by James Owen Thomas has been made from recycled materials and pays tribute to the royal family’s longstanding connection and love for the sport of horseracing.

Unveiled today at Pontefract Racecourse, Richard Hammill, chief operating officer at the course, said: “Pontefract Racecourse was honoured to work with James on a sustainability campaign in 2019 and we have the fantastic art that he created for us on display at every race meeting.

"We are thrilled that James chose Pontefract as the venue to launch his new piece and we continue to follow his blossoming career with a huge amount of pride and interest.”

Harrogate artist James Owen Thomas at Pontefract Racecourse with his new artwork for the Coronation commissioned by Great British Racing. (Picture Great British Racing)

Thomas was diagnosed with autism at the age of three years old and pictures, colours and art have always played an important part in his life as a means of communication and expression.

Great British Racing commissioned Thomas to create the nedw mosaic-style piece using recycled materials from horseracing such as racing silks, racecards, tickets, newspapers and racing photos.

The celebratory collage includes details including the names of all 59 racecourses in Great Britain and centres around the purple and red royal silks that are widely recognised within racing and outside of the sport.

Thomas said: “It’s such an honour and a privilege to be chosen to create a new piece of art to celebrate the Coronation.

"I am pleased to be using recycled materials for this artwork, which is also in keeping with the King’s great interest in protecting the environment.

"Amongst other things, I used torn pieces from race day magazines, tickets, and even old racing silks, which are ideal to cut up.”

The large-scale artwork will now move to Thirsk racecourse to be displayed on Saturday, May 6 on Coronation day when Charles III and Camilla will be crowned as king and queen at Westminster Abbey.