Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon: Amazing photos show first glimpse of spring at the 12th century cistercian monastery
Spring has officially sprung at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, a 12th century landmark that has been a popular tourist attraction for more than 400 years.
The ruins at Fountains Abbey are considered the largest monastic ruins in the UK and in September 2022 it was named the best historic attraction in the country by Which.
The abbey was founded by 13 Benedictine monks in 1132 who were from St Mary’s Church in York.
They escaped to the monastery seeking a devout life and simplistic lifestyle after growing tired of the elaborate and disorderly way monks lived in York.
We’ve taken some glorious pictures of the venue over the sunny weekend - here are some of our favourites.
