Spring has officially sprung at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, a 12th century landmark that has been a popular tourist attraction for more than 400 years.

The ruins at Fountains Abbey are considered the largest monastic ruins in the UK and in September 2022 it was named the best historic attraction in the country by Which.

The abbey was founded by 13 Benedictine monks in 1132 who were from St Mary’s Church in York.

They escaped to the monastery seeking a devout life and simplistic lifestyle after growing tired of the elaborate and disorderly way monks lived in York.

We’ve taken some glorious pictures of the venue over the sunny weekend - here are some of our favourites.

1 . Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal The sun was shining on the ruins of Fountains Abbey on Sunday, April 2. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal The ruins at Fountains Abbey have been around for more than 890 years. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal There were many people exploring the monastery on that sunny day. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal You can hike to the top of Fountains Abbey along the ‘Surprise View’ walk where you will be met with a glorious birds-eye view of the abbey. Photo: National World Photo Sales