Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon: Amazing photos show first glimpse of spring at the 12th century cistercian monastery

Spring has officially sprung at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, a 12th century landmark that has been a popular tourist attraction for more than 400 years.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

The ruins at Fountains Abbey are considered the largest monastic ruins in the UK and in September 2022 it was named the best historic attraction in the country by Which.

The abbey was founded by 13 Benedictine monks in 1132 who were from St Mary’s Church in York.

They escaped to the monastery seeking a devout life and simplistic lifestyle after growing tired of the elaborate and disorderly way monks lived in York.

We’ve taken some glorious pictures of the venue over the sunny weekend - here are some of our favourites.

The sun was shining on the ruins of Fountains Abbey on Sunday, April 2.

1. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

The sun was shining on the ruins of Fountains Abbey on Sunday, April 2. Photo: National World

The ruins at Fountains Abbey have been around for more than 890 years.

2. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

The ruins at Fountains Abbey have been around for more than 890 years. Photo: National World

There were many people exploring the monastery on that sunny day.

3. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

There were many people exploring the monastery on that sunny day. Photo: National World

You can hike to the top of Fountains Abbey along the ‘Surprise View’ walk where you will be met with a glorious birds-eye view of the abbey.

4. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

You can hike to the top of Fountains Abbey along the ‘Surprise View’ walk where you will be met with a glorious birds-eye view of the abbey. Photo: National World

RiponYorkSt Mary's Church