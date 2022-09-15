Now, as agricultural leaders honour her "unstinting" dedication to duty, former show director Bill Cowling has spoken of his confidence this will continue under the new King.

Mr Cowling escorted the Queen on her last visit to the Harrogate showground in 2008.

There had been uncertainty over whether it would go ahead when her other appointments were cancelled, but instead she had simply extended her stay to an "incredible" five hours.

Bill Cowling pictured with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struck by the Queen's down-to-earth attitude, Mr Cowling said she had insisted upon doing away with any "unnecessary formalities" on the day.

"I would never have dreamed I'd be sat in the back of a Range Rover with the Queen, driving around the showground," he said. "It's not something that happens - but it did.

"It was very down-to-earth, the conversation. It was quite a wet year. She was saying they'd had a garden party the day before, and with it being so wet it had made a mess of the lawn.

"Here was our monarch, our head of state, talking about lawns. It was wonderful."

HM The Queen at the Great Yorkshire Show 1957. Image YAS

The Queen had proven incredibly knowledgeable about the cattle, sheep and particularly horses she saw on the visit.

Mr Cowling said: "She was enjoying herself, I think. The Royal family, and the Queen in particular, have a real empathy, and a huge understanding of rural life.

"I met King Charles at the show on other occasions. I feel extremely confident he has that same type of empathy and understanding of the countryside and rural life."

Her Majesty first visited the agricultural showcase in 1949, before becoming Queen, with her last visit being in 2008 with The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen is picture with Heather Parry the MD Yorkshire Events Centre opens the Regional Agricultural centre at the show....10th July 2008 Picture By Simon Hulme..

A former patron of GYS organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS), it is the new King Charles lll that has undertaken this role since 1998.

Heather Parry, managing director of YAS’ Yorkshire Events Centre, paid tribute to the Queen as the nation's "steadying hand, our common sense and counsel".

"It's hard to talk about her in the past tense, it still doesn't feel real," she said yesterday. "We saw her only on Tuesday. I'm glad she didn't suffer, she deserved a good end.

"It's too soon for the rest of us. She has been such a constant in our lives."

HM The Queen at the Great Yorkshire Show 1977. Image: YAS

Ms Parry had escorted the Queen on that last visit to Harrogate where she unveiled a plaque at the charity's farm shop Fodder, meeting with those working on the build.

"She was interesting, and interested, in everything she saw," said Ms Parry. "It was a day I will never forget. She just saw it all, and took it all in.

"It's those twinkly eyes, that warmth in her smile. There was something magical, that put you at ease and made you feel special. It was incredible."

Mr Cowling, honouring the Queen's "unstinting" dedication through 70 years on the throne, said the nation had suffered a tremendous loss.

"It's amazing, that we would be privileged to be a part of that, and alive, during the reign of the longest monarch in history," he said.

"It probably hasn't sunk in, as to what a moment this is in the history of Britain."

The Royal Family and the Queen have been an integral part of the YAS’ heritage since it first formed in 1837.

The Queen was the first female patron of the Society and remained so for 45 years from 1952 to 1997.