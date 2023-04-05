Farewell to Harrogate Town football legend who played with the Busby Babes and was captain in 1950s

Following his death last month at the age of 85 just before his birthday, the final farewell to John Walker will take place at Stonefall Cemetery on Monday, April 24.

As well as playing for Harrogate Railway, Walker captained Harrogate Town in the 1957-58 season.

But, when he spoke to the Harrogate Advertiser in 2008 on the 50th anniversary of the Munich air disaster, it was playing alongside the likes of Duncan Edwards in Manchester United’s junior side which made the memories flow.

Harrogate Town's 1957-58 side including the late John Walker, front row middle, when he was captain of the side.

"I was the only amateur in the team when I signed for Manchester in 1954.

"The talent in the side was unbelievable.

"I shared digs with Duncan Edwards and Eddie Colman.

"Duncan was a lovely lad, really down to earth.

Return to Town - John Walker, second from left, joined in Harrogate Town's 100th anniversary celebrations in 2014.

"I always say John Charles was the complete footballer but I’m sure Duncan Edwards would have been up there with him if he’d survived.”

John Walker was born in Harrogate on April 24, 1937 and after leaving school served his time as an apprentice in a Harrogate watchmaker shop.

Despite his love of football, those were days long before big salaries when even most successful footballers lived ordinary lives and passion counted as much as profession.

After leaving Bradford Park Avenue in 1954, he joined Manchester United.

The Harrogate Advertiser article from 2008 when the late John Walker talked to the paper about his days at Harrogate Town and his time with the Busby Babes.

After John’s short career at Old Trafford, he returned to Harrogate for full time work but continued to play football playing, this time with Harrogate Railway Athletic.

He joined West Yorkshire league Division One Harrogate Town, making his debut on Saturday, November 10, 1956 alongside his brother Geoff.

In 1957/58 he became Harrogate Town’s captain of their now Yorkshire league Division Two team but returned to Harrogate Railway in 1958/59 after making 46 appearances for Town.

John Walker played 173 games for Harrogate Railway Athletic and had a spell with Stocksbridge Works in 1961.

His brother Geoff played 110 times for Town 1953-58.