Family's pilgrimage to Harrogate as plaque is unveiled to a British legend of Hollywood by town's civic society
The emotional journey followed the unveiling by Harrogate Civic Society of a commemorative plaque to Michael Rennie, the Yorkshire-born actor who enjoyed a glittering career in Hollywood from the late 1930s to the late 1960s.
Part of Harrogate Civic Society’s long-running brown plaque scheme, the ceremony on Saturday was attended by senior figures in Harrogate public life and the town’s arts world, including Harrogate MP Andrew Jones, Harrogate Mayor Coun Michael Harrison, Harrogate Theatre chief executive David Bown and members of Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society.
Pride of place was given to the actor’s son David, wife Catherine and grandsons Michael and James who had travelled up from the south of England for the ceremony dedicated to the former RAF pilot and car salesman who became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Born in Idle, Bradford, on August 25, 1909, after decades of success in major movies including The Wicked Lady (1945), The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), The Lost World (1960) and The Battle of El Alamein (1969), Michael Rennie journeyed to his mother’s home in Harrogate after the death of his brother.
It was there at 1 Otley Road, Harrogate that Michael Rennie died suddenly of an aortic aneurysm on June 10, 1971.
Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, David Rennie shared his memories of his life growing up amid Hollywood glamour with Elizabeth Taylor as a godmother and Marlene Dietrich as a babysitter.
Mr Rennie also said how proud the family was of his father’s achievements and how moved they were by the tribute by Harrogate Civic Society.
Later, Mr Rennie travelled up Otley Road to visit his father’s final resting place at Harlow Hill Cemetery where his ashes are interred in the family grave.
He told the Harrogate Advertiser he had previously arranged to have the grave stone maintained and cleaned to ensure it look at its best.
Harrogate Civic Society first introduced its brown plaques scheme to commemorate significant figures and places in Harrogate in 1975.