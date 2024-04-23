Fab Four as you've never seen them before on show now at Harrogate's RedHouse Originals gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running at RedHouse Originals until Saturday, May 25, The Beatles: Mad Day Out, features stunning colour publicity pictures taken in the summer of 1968 by international award-winning photographer Tom Murray.

A young assistant on the day to legendary photojournalist Don McCullin, Murray’s unique collection of shots show the Fab Four taking a break from recording The White Album in a series of imaginative situations round the streets of London.

Murray’s photographs have since been hailed as some of the best ever taken of the world famous pop group.

Pictured putting the final touches to The Beatles: Mad Day Out exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate are gallery director Richard McTague and gallery manager Emily Merriott. (Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Mad Day Out exhibition on the gallery’s ground floor is complimented upstairs by original artworks and rare 1960s ephemera, including pieces by Astrid Kirchherr and Dudley Edwards.