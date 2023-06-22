News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate
Search group set up on Facebook to help find missing Cyril from Harrogate
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

Excited organisers announce royal visitor for Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate

A royal visit has been announced for this year’s Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate just weeks from the event’s launch.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

Organisers are delighted to be welcoming HRH The Duke of Gloucester on the opening day of the 2023 event next month.

It will be the royal guest’s first-ever visit to England’s premier agricultural event, though the Great Yorkshire Show has grown accustomed to welcoming VIP guests over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HRH The Princess Royal visited in 2022 and King Charles III and The Queen Consort visited in 2021.

There will be a royal visit at this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate which runs from July 11 to July 14.There will be a royal visit at this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate which runs from July 11 to July 14.
There will be a royal visit at this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate which runs from July 11 to July 14.
Most Popular

The Duke of Gloucester, who is a first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II, will be taken on a tour of the Show with the Show Director Charles Mill and HM Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Mrs Jo Ropner.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We are delighted to welcome The Duke of Gloucester to the Great Yorkshire Show for the first time and look forward to showing him some of the highlights including horses, cattle and the latest in farming technology.”

Running from July 11 to July 14, the opening day, Tuesday, will also see some of the industry’s top level leaders attending the Great Yorkshire Show along with with MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chair of the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill MP, and Committee members will launch a new report by the Committee on the merits and risks involved in species reintroductions in England.

Organisers are delighted to be welcoming HRH The Duke of Gloucester on the opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show next month.Organisers are delighted to be welcoming HRH The Duke of Gloucester on the opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show next month.
Organisers are delighted to be welcoming HRH The Duke of Gloucester on the opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show next month.

TV presenter Adam Henson will then Chair a discussion on the challenges and opportunities for the farming sector.

On stage will be Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers Union; Mark Spencer, Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Sir Robert Goodwill, Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and countryside, with some of the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is organised by registered charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

Tickets are available at: www.greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

Related topics:Robert GoodwillHarrogateGloucester