Excited organisers announce royal visitor for Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate

Organisers are delighted to be welcoming HRH The Duke of Gloucester on the opening day of the 2023 event next month.

It will be the royal guest’s first-ever visit to England’s premier agricultural event, though the Great Yorkshire Show has grown accustomed to welcoming VIP guests over the years.

HRH The Princess Royal visited in 2022 and King Charles III and The Queen Consort visited in 2021.

There will be a royal visit at this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate which runs from July 11 to July 14.

The Duke of Gloucester, who is a first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II, will be taken on a tour of the Show with the Show Director Charles Mill and HM Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Mrs Jo Ropner.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We are delighted to welcome The Duke of Gloucester to the Great Yorkshire Show for the first time and look forward to showing him some of the highlights including horses, cattle and the latest in farming technology.”

Running from July 11 to July 14, the opening day, Tuesday, will also see some of the industry’s top level leaders attending the Great Yorkshire Show along with with MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

The Chair of the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill MP, and Committee members will launch a new report by the Committee on the merits and risks involved in species reintroductions in England.

TV presenter Adam Henson will then Chair a discussion on the challenges and opportunities for the farming sector.

On stage will be Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers Union; Mark Spencer, Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Sir Robert Goodwill, Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and countryside, with some of the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment.

It is organised by registered charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).