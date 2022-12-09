England legend's 1966 World Cup winner's medal sells for £200,000 at auction held by Harrogate firm

The World Cup winners medal, awarded to footballer Alan Ball in 1966 after the famous win at Wembley Stadium, went for £200,000 at auction at Tennants Auctioneers. (Picture by Simon Hulme)

The golden medal, awarded to footballer Alan Ball in 1966 after the famous win over West Germany at Wembley Stadium, went for £200,000 at auction at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn today.

The extraordinary piece of English sporting history was just one of several related items for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famous England footballer's red-coloured World Cup final shirt raised £130,000, while his England World Cup cap fetched £115,000.

Tennants Auctioneers’ Sporting Specialist Kegan Harrison said: “The 1966 World Cup victory will always be a golden moment in English sporting history, and we were absolutely delighted and honoured to be handling the sale of these extraordinary items."

Today’s auction also saw a shirt worn by Pele in Brazil's match against England at the 1970 World Cup go for £33,000.

Lancashire-born midfield footballer Alan Ball was the youngest member of the legendary 1966 World Cup winning team at just 21-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received widespread acclaim for his energetic and passionate performance adjudged fundamental to the England team’s 4-2 victory over West Gerrmant.

Ball played for Everton and Blackpool before managing clubs including Manchester City and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball sold his medal and cap at auction in 2005 when they were purchased by the owner of Bolton Wanderers, Edwin ‘Eddie’ Davies.

The footballer died in 2007 at the age of 61.

Advertisement Hide Ad