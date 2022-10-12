Desperate plea as Iconic trompe-l'œil paintings come under threat in Knaresborough

An example of iconic trompe-l'œil paintings on buildings in Knaresborough. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Since the first art installations were unveiled nearly 20 years ago, they have become much-loved by local residents and visitors lending Knaresborough town centre a distinctive character.

But the variety of eye-catching and fun depictions of scenes from Knaresborough’s heritage are also susceptible to deterioration.

Normally, feva volunteers ensure the paintings are spared the wear and tear of winter each year by placing them safely in weather-proof storage.

But there are fears this year that they may not find a safe winter home.

“Over the years as part of Feva local artists have created 13 Trompe L’oeil installations," said a worried Gwen Lloyd, chairperson of the town's annual arts festival.

"Every winter we have taken them down and stored them, allowing the artists to do any necessary restoration work.

"Unfortunately, we have lost our storage area which meant they were not taken down last year and have suffered greatly as a result.

"Despite my best efforts I have not managed to find a replacement storage area and I am now worried that we may lose these important parts of Knaresborough’s identity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impressive array of trompe-l'œil mounted on walls in the town centre to create the optical illusion that the depicted objects exist in three dimension have been supported from the beginning by Feva festival, Renaissance Knaresborough and Knaresborough Lions.

A not-for-profit organisation launched in 2002 to bring people and organisations together to maintain and improve the town, it was Renaissance Knaresborough which installed the first eight trompe-l'œil in 2008.

Mounted on marine plywood, work is carried out regularly by volunteers to maintain and preserve the impressive paintings with cleaning and revarnishing.

But safe winter storage is still regarded as crucial to their survival each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to store the trompes from November to March but also need an area where the artists can work on the restoration," said Feva’s Gwen Lloyd.