The focus of the new play, The Man Who Captured Sunlight, falls on the 19th century libel trial involving Harrogate mayor, philanthropist and inventor Samson Fox and the author and editor, Jerome K Jerome.

The case would have been a sensation in today’s media, and was overseen by the same barrister who prosecuted Oscar Wilde.

Freddie Fox, the great great grandson of Samson, told the Telegraph newspaper in a recent article about the play that premieres in Harrogate this month: “The very famous barrister who prosecuted Wilde used every dirty trick in the book to try to defame Samson.”

Doctor Who writer and novelist Gavin Collinson who has written new Harrogate play The Man Who Captured Sunlight about Samson Fox.

In the feature his father the actor Edward Fox also praised his ancestor for his visionary and philanthropic work.

Edward Fox told the Telegraph: “I think he was trying to do things that would prosper humanity. I’m sure that was the driving force, because he will have seen life at the poorest.”

In response, the President of the Jerome K Jerome Society, Jeremy Nicholas, wrote to the Telegraph claiming Fox was in “my view a decidedly dodgy character.”

Although Fox made the majority of his wealth from making rail and steam travel more efficient, helping to spearhead the Industrial Revolution, he also backed Fox Water-Gas.

But the syndicate turned out to be a financial failure, reducing many investors to ruin. The Three Men in a Boat author edited a journal called To-Day. In his column, Jerome wrote the syndicate was a deliberate scam by Fox.

It resulted in a libel case in 1897 that Samson brought against Jerome.

Jerome K Jerome lost the case and had to pay the equivalent of £423,000 in legal fees in today’s money.

The new play, written by Doctor Who writer and novelist, Gavin Collinson focuses on the dramatic trial.

Gavin Collinson, author of The Man Who Captured Sunlight, did primary historical research for the play. He said: “It’s fair enough that Jerome’s relatives are concerned about how The Man Who

Captured Sunlight depicts the trial and its aftermath.

"But the approach we take is a nuanced one and the rights and wrongs of both sides connected with the case are clearly presented.

"In fact, the ambiguities of the matter, and the enormous impact it had on Fox’s life, are elements that make it unique and fascinating. Rather than shy away from these aspects, we put them - if you’ll excuse the pun – centre stage.”

Freddie Fox has praised the new play on his great, great grandfather as “Insightful, moving, funny, poignant.”

Joe Standerline, who has appeared in TV shows such as Victoria (ITV), The Full Monty (Disney Plus) and Safe (Netflix) will play the title role of Samson Fox.

Freddie added: “No one would really know who Samson was, and yet if you trace the history of his inventions and the legacy of what they created now, he is probably one of the most important names in industry for this country.”

The new play is produced by the Harrogate ethical agency, Cause UK.

The Man Who Captured Sunlight premieres at The Royal Hall, Harrogate on Friday, September 23 with a matinee and evening performance.