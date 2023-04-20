Consultation launched on Harrogate villages’ Neighbourhood Plan to protect its cherished character

The six-week consultation will offer the last chance for local residents to have their say on how the area around the two villages will be shaped going forward.

The Pannal and Burn Bridge Neighbourhood Plan, which has been drawn up by the local parish council, is the first such document sent out for consultation by the new North Yorkshire Council.

If approved, it will be considered alongside the Local Plan in all future planning applications.

Formed in 2016, one of the first acts by Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council was to request approval from Harrogate Borough Council to develop a Neighbourhood Plan.

The Neighbourhood Plan has already been the subject of local surveys – but this new consultation is the last before it goes for independent examination.

The surveys showed that residents’ main concerns centred on green area conservation, along with the need to address traffic pollution and parking congestion around the school.

“We realise the villages need to grow, but we trust that any future development will be in keeping with the local area,” said Howard West, chair of Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council.

“We want to retain and cherish the rural character of our villages while catering for our future employment and residential needs.

"Village protection is at the heart of this plan and we urge people to ensure they have their say.”

The public consultation will run until Wednesday, May 31.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Coun Derek Bastiman, said: “Neighbourhood Plans are an important part of the planning process, allowing communities to help shape their area and therefore guide future developments."

The comment forms are available at: https://consult.harrogate.gov.uk/kse/ and representations can be submitted via the portal.

The comment form can also be downloaded and comments sent to [email protected] or Planning Policy, North Yorkshire Council, PO Box 787, Harrogate, HG1 9RW.

