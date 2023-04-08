News you can trust since 1836
Closure of much-loved swimming pool in Harrogate after air leak may continue for two more weeks

It may be another two weeks until a much-loved swimming pool in Harrogate reopens as repairs continue to fix an air leak.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read

The temporary closure of Starbeck Baths, a delightful Victorian community pool built in 1870, is being watched carefully by families across the town who use it regularly.

Many people learned to swim there thanks to its ‘Learn to Swim’ programmes.

Local residents who battled to ensure Starbeck Baths reopened after Covid lockdown ended have been in touch with the authorities over the continuing closure.

Starbeck Baths is a delightful Victorian community pool which was built in 1870Starbeck Baths is a delightful Victorian community pool which was built in 1870
Chris Watts of Starbeck Residents Association said: "I spoke to the council and the pool will probably be closed for about another two weeks.

"As we led the campaign for our pool to be reopened after lockdown, local people can be assured that Starbeck Residents' Association will keep pushing on this.”

The pool was closed last month by owners Brimham Active, a company set up by Harrogate Borough Council to run public pools and leisure centres in the Harrogate district, to investigate an air leak into the pool’s plant equipment which was causing poor water clarity.

While apologising for any inconvenience, owners said at the time they could not say how long the repairs would take.

Sensitivity over the future of Starbeck Baths has been caused by previous threats to its survival in the wider picture of the district’s leisure needs.

In 2020 closures fears arose when Harrogate Borough Council mooted the idea of building a new, better pool and leisure centre in Knaresborough.

