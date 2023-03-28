News you can trust since 1836
'Closing down sale' signs appear in Harrogate shop in prestigious town centre street

Another “closing down sale” sign has gone up in Harrogate town centre.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:36 BST

Outdoor clothing and equipment shop Trespass first opened its doors on James Street in 2018 but now has “Closing Down Sale – Everything Must Go” signs on its window.

It’s not the first time has held a closing down sale in its premises at 18 James Street.

In 2020 similar signs appeared but the shop did not turn into another high street victim.

Although Harrogate town centre still has a range of empty retail units, it continues to show incredible resilience against the current tough economic situation nationally compared to other towns and cities in the UK.

The town’s continuing strength was illustrated that same year when both Jack Wills and Laura Ashley closed their doors for the final time.

Since then other shops have moved in to fill the gaps on Harrogate’s most prestigious street for retail.

