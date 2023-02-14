Clock is ticking as community battles to secure the future of part of the ancient Forest of Knaresborough

Volunteers bidding to secure the future of part of the ancient Forest of Knaresborough got off to a great start last December when £25,000 was pledged from the public in just a few days when the campaign was launched.

Since then total pledges have risen to nearly £60,000 with an additional sizable boost pledged by the George A Moore Foundation charity.

But the clock is now ticking on the battle to take 73.82 acres located off Bilton Hall Drive between Harrogate and Knaresborough into community control after the site was put on the market.

Knaresborough Forest Park campaigners in Knaresborough Market Place.

Bill Rigby, treasurer of Renaissance Knaresborough, one of the community groups leading the campaign, said: "The land is now officially on the market with for sale signs everywhere.

"We urgently need more pledges in order to secure the maximum amount of the land for the community and for wildlife and demonstrate to the vendor that we have the means of making the price they are asking very quickly.”

The aim of the Knaresborough Forest Park campaign is not only to use the land for the common good but to transform the site into a beautiful tree-rich natural parkland and protected haven for wildlife in an era of housing developments across Knaresborough.

Campaigners say the site is ideal for forest trails, picnic spots, improving natural habitat, educational and recreational activities – with the Beryl Burton Cycleway along one side giving excellent access for wheelchairs, buggies etc.

Campaigners for a Knaresborough Forest Park point to the location of the land on the map of the Nidd Gorge.

Renaissance Knaresborough is working closely with members of Knaresborough Civic Society, Knaresborough Town Council and Long Lands Common.

Long Lands Common raised £400,000 in community shares in 2020 in less than six months to create Harrogate's first community-owned woodlands near Nidd Gorge.

Any pledges made to the Knaresborough Forest Park appeal are not legally binding and no money will be transferred at this time.

Shares will only go on sale once there is enough interest shown.