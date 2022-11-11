Celtic ring from pre-Roman Britain unearthed in Knaresborough may fetch £30,000

From the Iron Age - The ancient ring unearthed in Knaresborough in the 1990s dates from 100BC, an era of Celtic round houses.

The ancient Celtic ring was unearthed originally in a field in Knaresborough in 1994.

After selling it to its current owner for a couple of hundred pounds, the Iron Age ring lay out of the public eye in a cupboard at the owner's home.

But this precious artefact with its distinctive abstract design is now to be be auctioned off after being valued by experts at the British Museum at £30,000 approximately.

Dating back to 100BC, the ring found in Knaresborough is thought to have belonged to a chieftain of the Corieltauvi tribe, which ruled areas of Yorkshire and the Midlands prior to the Roman conquest.