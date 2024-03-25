Breathing new life into one of North Yorkshire's finest churches with a fascinating history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located in the estate of Newby Hall three miles from Ripon and 14 miles from Harrogate, the story of Christ the Consoler is nearly as noteworthy as the country house itself which was designed by Sir Christopher Wren in 1690 and boasts some of Britain's finest Robert Adam interiors.

The church was built in the early 1870s with unpaid ransom money in memory of the son of Lady Mary Vyner of Newby Hall who was killed during his attempted rescue from kidnappers in Greece.

Designed by British architect William Burges, the best craftsmen were used to create a rich interior of fine marble, stained glass, gilded mosaics and exquisite carvings on the organ case.

Christ the Consoler became the parish church of Skelton cum Newby until 1991 and has been cared for since then by the Churches Conservation Trust.

Now the ‘Friends of Christ the Consoler’ are on a mission to bring new life to this historic building by raising funds to deliver key renovation projects.

The campaign group is made up of representatives from the Newby Hall estate and Skelton cum Newby Parish Council and needs to raise more than £15,000.

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the parish council to breathe new life into the church and create an environment that visitors and the local community can share and enjoy.”

Priorities include reinstating the church’s boiler and heating system which has not worked for 30 years.

This will help preserve the church’s stained glass, some of which has deteriorated over the years due to humidity levels.

The Friends also want to restore the church’s Thomas C Lewis organ which was recently granted Grade I listed status.

The Friends of Christ the Consoler is finalising a programme of events for 2024.