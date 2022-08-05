Birstwith Show returns in triumph in heart of Dales thanks to community effort

Held on Saturday, July 30 and blessed with decent weather, Birstwith Annual Village Show is always a true community effort, the result of the joint efforts of the committee, sponsors, villagers and volunteers - not to forget new chair Jim Henderson.
As always, the main ring and the giant marquee were full of fun and entertainment.
This year's show saw a mini pony show, dog show, a prize tombola, 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team, Pete White and his Suitcase Circus, Harrogate District Dance School, food and drink stalls and live music from bands including Spa Town Ukes, Bilko and Rockyard.
The serious business of Birstwith Show happens in the competitive classes which range from all types of horticulture run by Birstwith Horticultural Sociey to flower arranging, arts and crafts, children's, cookery, photography and art.