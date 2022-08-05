Birstwith Show returns in triumph in heart of Dales thanks to community effort

A fantastic day out for visitors, exhibitors and competitors, Birstwith Show returned in style last weekend for the first time since the rigours and restrictions of lockdown.

By Graham Chalmers
Friday, 5th August 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 3:33 pm
Birstwith Show Queen Izzy Semark with Elvis Appleyard and Harrison Cuthbert. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Held on Saturday, July 30 and blessed with decent weather, Birstwith Annual Village Show is always a true community effort, the result of the joint efforts of the committee, sponsors, villagers and volunteers - not to forget new chair Jim Henderson.

As always, the main ring and the giant marquee were full of fun and entertainment.

Harriet Parker with her first prize Dahlias at Birstwith Show. (Picture Gerard Binks)

This year's show saw a mini pony show, dog show, a prize tombola, 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team, Pete White and his Suitcase Circus, Harrogate District Dance School, food and drink stalls and live music from bands including Spa Town Ukes, Bilko and Rockyard.

The serious business of Birstwith Show happens in the competitive classes which range from all types of horticulture run by Birstwith Horticultural Sociey to flower arranging, arts and crafts, children's, cookery, photography and art.

