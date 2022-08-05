Birstwith Show returns in triumph in heart of Dales thanks to community effort

Birstwith Show Queen Izzy Semark with Elvis Appleyard and Harrison Cuthbert. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Held on Saturday, July 30 and blessed with decent weather, Birstwith Annual Village Show is always a true community effort, the result of the joint efforts of the committee, sponsors, villagers and volunteers - not to forget new chair Jim Henderson.

As always, the main ring and the giant marquee were full of fun and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet Parker with her first prize Dahlias at Birstwith Show. (Picture Gerard Binks)

This year's show saw a mini pony show, dog show, a prize tombola, 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team, Pete White and his Suitcase Circus, Harrogate District Dance School, food and drink stalls and live music from bands including Spa Town Ukes, Bilko and Rockyard.