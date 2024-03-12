Big night for Harrogate Soroptimists as leaders present Woman in the Community Awards
Boasting the theme of ‘Forging an Inclusive World for Women and Girls' President Pat Shore welcomed guests to the annual Young Woman and Woman in the Community Awards organised by Harrogate & District Soroptimists.
Guest speakers included SIGBI President Ruth Healey and Dr Ruth Smith, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire in nomination, who spoke about how we #inspireinclusion.
It is always a hard job for the judges to pick the winners from women volunteers in Harrogate, Ripon and other parts of the district, with such fantastic nominations.
In front of an audience of more than 160 people at the Wesley Centre last Friday, Yorkshire President Susie Westwood and Club President Pat Shore presented the winners and the highly commended certificates.
Young Woman in the Community Award – Grace Hughes
Grace Hughes - Grace spends a lot of her tine volunteering and helping others.
In 2022 Grace arranged and prepared an evening of classical music in support of Dementia Forward.
Grace is an ambassador for Orchestras for All and volunteers at the Saint Michael’s shop in Ripon.
Highly Commended – Emily Haughton
Emily is a volunteer for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.
She helps out at events always greeting people with her infectious smile.
Woman in the Community Award – Lindsay Oliver
Lindsay set up New Beginnings Peer Support Group in 2019 for women in Ripon area who have suffered domestic abuse.
It supports women and families to grow and rebuild their lives after leaving an abusive relationship.
Highly Commended
Helen Mackenzie, Pat Donkin, Susie Hart MBE, Annie Kilroy, Jeannette Wilson.
The Stray Notes choir provided wonderful entertainment to finish off a memorable night.
Founded 101 years ago, Harrogate & District Soroptimists is part of Soroptimist International, a world-wide service organisation for women who want to make a difference to the lives of women and girls.
It delivers ongoing support to the local Food Banks and Resurrected Bites, the Women’s Refuge, Young Carers and Friendship Link Club Soroptimist International of Blantyre in Malawi.