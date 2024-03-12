Big night for Harrogate Soroptimists as leaders present Woman in the Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boasting the theme of ‘Forging an Inclusive World for Women and Girls' President Pat Shore welcomed guests to the annual Young Woman and Woman in the Community Awards organised by Harrogate & District Soroptimists.

Guest speakers included SIGBI President Ruth Healey and Dr Ruth Smith, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire in nomination, who spoke about how we #inspireinclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is always a hard job for the judges to pick the winners from women volunteers in Harrogate, Ripon and other parts of the district, with such fantastic nominations.

Harrogate & District Soroptimists' Young Woman in the Community Award winner – Grace Hughes. (Picture contributed)

In front of an audience of more than 160 people at the Wesley Centre last Friday, Yorkshire President Susie Westwood and Club President Pat Shore presented the winners and the highly commended certificates.

Young Woman in the Community Award – Grace Hughes

Grace Hughes - Grace spends a lot of her tine volunteering and helping others.

In 2022 Grace arranged and prepared an evening of classical music in support of Dementia Forward.

Woman in the Community Award winner – Lindsay Oliver winner. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace is an ambassador for Orchestras for All and volunteers at the Saint Michael’s shop in Ripon.

Highly Commended – Emily Haughton

Emily is a volunteer for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

She helps out at events always greeting people with her infectious smile.

Woman in the Community Award – Lindsay Oliver

Lindsay set up New Beginnings Peer Support Group in 2019 for women in Ripon area who have suffered domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It supports women and families to grow and rebuild their lives after leaving an abusive relationship.

Highly Commended

Helen Mackenzie, Pat Donkin, Susie Hart MBE, Annie Kilroy, Jeannette Wilson.

The Stray Notes choir provided wonderful entertainment to finish off a memorable night.

Founded 101 years ago, Harrogate & District Soroptimists is part of Soroptimist International, a world-wide service organisation for women who want to make a difference to the lives of women and girls.