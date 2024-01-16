Bad luck, bad weather and now bad grass at Harrogate’s historic Crescent Gardens site after ice rink leaves

There’s concern from Harrogate Advertiser readers about the state of one of Harrogate’s leading heritage areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last month’s Harrogate Ice Rink, which returned for the second Christmas running, was plagued by bad luck in terms of the weather.

But readers have also pointed out that December’s rainfall and gales had an accidental result – the grass at Crescent Gardens is now looking brown, scuffed and compressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Crescent Gardens on the green between the Royal Baths, the former Harrogate Borough Council offices and the Royal Hall, it was meant to run from December 1 right through to Sunday, January 7 as part of Harrogate’s Christmas attractions to boost businesses in the town centre.

There's concern over grass at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate which is now looking brown and scruffy. (Picture contributed)

There were high hopes for the family-friendly ice rink, which was accompanied by a magical carousel, bar and food and a cosy tipi.

But, rather than creating a festive, family atmosphere in a historic part of town, a series of storms for most of the month led to its temporary closure on numerous occasions.

There are no plans to bring it back this year for the festive period but the fallout extends beyond business and footfall to the environment of Crescent Gardens.