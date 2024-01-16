Bad luck, bad weather and now bad grass at Harrogate’s historic Crescent Gardens site after ice rink leaves
Last month’s Harrogate Ice Rink, which returned for the second Christmas running, was plagued by bad luck in terms of the weather.
But readers have also pointed out that December’s rainfall and gales had an accidental result – the grass at Crescent Gardens is now looking brown, scuffed and compressed.
Located at Crescent Gardens on the green between the Royal Baths, the former Harrogate Borough Council offices and the Royal Hall, it was meant to run from December 1 right through to Sunday, January 7 as part of Harrogate’s Christmas attractions to boost businesses in the town centre.
There were high hopes for the family-friendly ice rink, which was accompanied by a magical carousel, bar and food and a cosy tipi.
But, rather than creating a festive, family atmosphere in a historic part of town, a series of storms for most of the month led to its temporary closure on numerous occasions.
There are no plans to bring it back this year for the festive period but the fallout extends beyond business and footfall to the environment of Crescent Gardens.
North Yorkshire Council has been informed of people’s concerns over the grass and is looking into the situation.