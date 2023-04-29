Award-winning North Yorkshire visitor attraction offers afternoon tea for Coronation with 'Crown Jewels' and more

The 17th century house and gardens located outside Ripon is home to a full replica set of the official coronation regalia - and it's inviting visitors to celebrate the Coronation at an afternoon tea in the glorious setting of its award-winning herbaceous borders.

Newby Hall is more than one of Britain's finest Adam Houses or most popular visitor attractions winning Yorkshire Attraction of the Year 2022.

The family home of the Compton family, this splendid country house has a close historic association with the Crown Jewels, a distant ancestor having commissioned the official coronation regalia for Charles II after the originals were destroyed during the Civil War.

Sir Robert Vyner was appointed goldsmith and banker to King Charles ll in 1661 when he commissioned the coronation regalia.

The Vyner name can be traced back through the family ancestery of Newby Hall.

Sir Robert’s invoice for the regalia was £12,184.7s.6d, equivalent to £1,754,496.00p in today’s money.

The invoice is on display to this day on a wall outside Newby Hall’s Billiard Room.

The official regalia are still used today to crown the monarch and will feature on May 6 at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminister Abbey.

Made last century, Newby’s replica set includes an Imperial State Crown; St Edward’s Crown and Staff; St George’s Bracelets; Queen Consort’s Ivory Rod; Royal Sceptre with the Cross; Sovereign’s Sceptre with the Dove; Anointing Spoon; Ring; Ampulla; St George’s Spurs; King’s Orb; Sword of Mercy, and Sword of Temperal Justice.

Newby’s afternoon tea to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be staged on Monday, May 8 from 3pm – 5pm.

Partygoers can mark the historic event by taking photographs on Newby’s oversized ‘throne’ and try the replica Saint Edwards Crown for size.

They will be serenaded by rousing live music from The Frankly Jazz Quartet.