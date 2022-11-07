News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Poppies decorate planters outside Ripon Cathedral.
Poppies decorate planters outside Ripon Cathedral.

Armistice: 23 fabulous and moving pictures that show how the Harrogate district is marking remembrance day with poppies

As the district prepares for this week’s remembrance day events, community groups have been busy in decorating our towns and city with thousands of knitted poppies.

By matt reeder
40 minutes ago

Once again, the Ripon Poppy Project has been leading the way with their stunning displays, while Knaresborough’s Royal British Legion have turned the castle and its surrounds into a stunning remembrance display.

Take a look at these lovely images as we once again remember those who gave their lives so that we could live ours.

1. Poppies

Poppies decorate Knaresborough Castle.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Poppies

Poppies decorate Knaresborough Castle.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Poppies

Poppies decorate Knaresborough Castle.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Poppies

Poppies decorate post box outside Ripon Town Hall.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
HarrogateRoyal British LegionKnaresborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6