Armistice: 23 fabulous and moving pictures that show how the Harrogate district is marking remembrance day with poppies
As the district prepares for this week’s remembrance day events, community groups have been busy in decorating our towns and city with thousands of knitted poppies.
By matt reeder
40 minutes ago
Once again, the Ripon Poppy Project has been leading the way with their stunning displays, while Knaresborough’s Royal British Legion have turned the castle and its surrounds into a stunning remembrance display.
Take a look at these lovely images as we once again remember those who gave their lives so that we could live ours.
