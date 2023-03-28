News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
11 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Are you ready to be Knaresborough's next town crier and fill one of the most historic roles in the Harrogate district

Have you got what it takes to become a key part of a town's heritage – and are you loud enough – is the question being asked by Knaresborough Chamber.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:32 BST

With the holder of this historic role, Roger Hewitt, preparing to retire shortly after many years of dedicated service, the chamber is seeking a talented individual with a strong, clear voice and a passion for communicating important messages to the community.

If you think you have what it takes to be the latest holder of a prestigious position, a competition is to be held as part of the Knaresborough Connectors Community Festival next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Held at Meadowside Academy on Halfpenny Lane in Knaresborough on Saturday, April 22, the job of sorting out the wheat from the chaff will fall to the Mayor of Knaresborough and Roger Hewitt himself.

The current Knaresborough Town Crier Roger Hewitt who preparing to retire shortly after many years of dedicated and exceptional service. (Picture by Charlotte Gale Photography)
The current Knaresborough Town Crier Roger Hewitt who preparing to retire shortly after many years of dedicated and exceptional service. (Picture by Charlotte Gale Photography)
The current Knaresborough Town Crier Roger Hewitt who preparing to retire shortly after many years of dedicated and exceptional service. (Picture by Charlotte Gale Photography)
Most Popular

Contestants will be asked to demonstrate their skills in announcing town news and events, delivering proclamations, and ringing a bell to capture the public’s attention.

All participants will have to deliver a pre-prepared shout, as well as being asked to prepare their own original shout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Knaresborough & District Chamber manages the town crier, provides a uniform and a point of contact within the community.

The town crier shouts at the town’s ancient Wednesday market, as well as other markets and community/charity events.

To register now to take part in this important event, email [email protected], providing a brief introduction stating why you would make a great town crier and your connection to Knaresborough.

KnaresboroughHarrogateMayor