Are you ready to be Knaresborough's next town crier and fill one of the most historic roles in the Harrogate district

With the holder of this historic role, Roger Hewitt, preparing to retire shortly after many years of dedicated service, the chamber is seeking a talented individual with a strong, clear voice and a passion for communicating important messages to the community.

If you think you have what it takes to be the latest holder of a prestigious position, a competition is to be held as part of the Knaresborough Connectors Community Festival next month.

Held at Meadowside Academy on Halfpenny Lane in Knaresborough on Saturday, April 22, the job of sorting out the wheat from the chaff will fall to the Mayor of Knaresborough and Roger Hewitt himself.

The current Knaresborough Town Crier Roger Hewitt who preparing to retire shortly after many years of dedicated and exceptional service. (Picture by Charlotte Gale Photography)

Contestants will be asked to demonstrate their skills in announcing town news and events, delivering proclamations, and ringing a bell to capture the public’s attention.

All participants will have to deliver a pre-prepared shout, as well as being asked to prepare their own original shout.

Knaresborough & District Chamber manages the town crier, provides a uniform and a point of contact within the community.

The town crier shouts at the town’s ancient Wednesday market, as well as other markets and community/charity events.