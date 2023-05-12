A true vintage tractor classic is to be focus of Tractor Fest at wonderful Newby Hall this year

Held at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, June 11, the Model D was made between 1923 and 1953 – the longest production run of any John Deere tractor.

Tractor Fest is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association, whose chairman Kevin Watson said: “The John Deere D is a favourite among tractor enthusiasts because of how it’s evolved over the last 100 years.

"We hope to have as many Ds as possible over Tractor Fest weekend so visitors can learn about its story as part of John Deere’s heritage.”

Owner Richard Henderson with one of his classic vintage John Deere tractors ready for this year’s Tractor Fest in North Yorkshire.

Farmer, surveyor and vintage tractor collector Richard Henderson owns three John Deere Ds – a 1925 spoker D; one from the mid-1930s and another dating back to 1945, all in working order and featuring John Deere’s iconic green and yellow colours.

He plans to show the spoker D and his 1945 D at this year’s Tractor Fest which is set to be a a great family day out even for those less au fait with the details of classic tractors.

Mr Henderson said: “My John Deere collection includes row crop, standard tread and crawler tractors - models from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, and other pre 1930s models including a Waterloo Boy."

Entry includes access to Newby Hall’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits.

In addition, there will be trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

This year’s Tractor Fest is also celebrating 100 years of the MG car as well as featuring tractors with Perkins engines, other specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering.

The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.