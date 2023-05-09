A regal Knaresborough Castle as it's never seen it before as town puts on a Coronation party worthy of a King

Organised by Knaresborough & District Chamber, huge crowds turned out for Knaresborough Party in the Castle on Sunday following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Hundreds of people flocked to Knaresborough Castle grounds on Sunday night for a live screening of The King's Coronation Concert.

With picnic rugs and union jacks aplenty, friends and family groups relaxed in the sunshine whilst waiting in anticipation for the main event.

Spectacular looking - Knaresborough Party in the Castle on Sunday with the castle lit up in red, white and blue, (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

Once a Royal summer residence and still owned by The King's Duchy of Lancaster estate today, Knaresborough Castle was the perfect setting for a live screening of the inaugural Coronation Concert.

As the light began to fade and the tempo increase, the castle was lit up in a stunning array of red, white and blue, whilst the crowd danced and sang along to Take That's rousing finale.

Organised by Knaresborough & District Chamber, the 'Party in the Castle' event was made possible by a generous grant from North Yorkshire Council and sponsorship from Kelly Teggin Hair and Beauty, Lily Pad & Jacob's Ally holiday lets, Knaresborough Lions and Knaresborough & District Chamber.

Lead organiser Kelly Young of Knaresborough & District Chamber said: “We were thrilled with the incredible support for the event and the feedback from the Knaresborough community has been amazing.

Large crowds enjoying Knaresborough Party in the Castle on Sunday. (Picture Charlotte Gale Photography)

"There was a fantastic atmosphere and the whole place was like a big family party.

"The crowd were so well behaved and respectful of the Castle grounds.

"A big thank you to the Chamber volunteer marshals who worked so hard.

“We’re also grateful to Coun Matt Walker, North Yorkshire Council and local sponsors for their support.”

Flag-waving youngsters enjoying Knaresborough Party in the Castle. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

Knaresborough has a long royal history as the first recorded location for the distribution of Maundy Alms by King John in 1210.

It held the Royal Warrant for supplying linen to all royal palaces under Queen Victoria and still hosts the Royal Flag makers Flying Colours today.