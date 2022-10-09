4. Devil’s Punchbowl

The changing colours of Autumn seen across the huge natural amphitheatre, of the Hole of Horcum, also known as a ‘Devil’s Punchbowl’ situated in the heart of the North York Moors at 400 feet (120 m) deep and about ae mile (1.2 km) across. At this of the year the moorland heather it slowly loosing it's strong purple colour.

Photo: James Hardisty