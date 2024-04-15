Your Pace or Mine: shedding light on the negative impact of online dating on mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While online dating offers convenience and accessibility, it often fails to address individuals' deeper emotional and psychological needs. In addition, the pressure to present oneself idealistically can further contribute to feelings of inadequacy and stress.

Your Pace or Mine aims to address this gap by providing an alternative approach to dating and socialising. With a community of over 700 members, we provide a safe and inclusive space for individuals to connect and build meaningful relationships, whether that be friendship or romance. By fostering personal connections through fortnightly walks, and monthly social events, we aim to create an environment where individuals can authentically connect and support one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe that meeting people in a group setting offers numerous advantages for mental well-being compared to online dating," said Jane Illman, Well-Being Therapist and founder of Your Pace or Mine. "Engaging in face-to-face interactions and shared activities allows individuals to develop deeper connections and fosters a sense of belonging. Our community provides a supportive and enriching environment where individuals can truly be themselves."

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

By becoming a member of Your Pace or Mine, individuals can find solace in a community that values genuine connections and understands the importance of mental health.