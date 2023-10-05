Yorkshire Air Ambulance's remarkable rescue of young North Yorkshire cricketer to feature in award-winning TV series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifteen-year-old, Brendan Jackson, from Masham, was in the middle of a game at Walton Park Cricket Club, near Wetherby, in April this year when his studs caught in the crease.

What happened next is the subject of the opening episode of the latest series of the award-winning Helicopter ER.

After the call for help went out, Yorkshire Air Ambulance flew from Topcliffe Air Base in Thirsk, covering a 20-mile journey by air to reach the cricket ground.

On arrival, YAA paramedics found Brendan in agony on the pitch, supported by his mother, Diane Sharp, and a doctor who was present with the opposing team.

The doctor had stepped in to provide immediate assistance and made the initial 999 call.

Brendan had snapped and dislocated his ankle and fractured both bones in his lower leg.

To alleviate Brendan's excruciating pain, paramedics administered gas and air.

Treated at Harrogate Hospital - A recovering Brendan Jackson, 15, from Masham, is determined to play cricket again. (Picture contributed)

But this wasn’t enough and the decision was taken to administer Ketamine, taking into account Brendan's age and weight as he was still considered a child at 15-years-old.

With Brendan's shoes and socks removed, paramedics expertly realigned his leg using a mouldable vacuum splint, ensuring stability during transportation.

The decision was then made to transport Brendan via land ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital where he underwent surgery to pin and plate his ankle.

Looking back on his accident, Brendan said, "I remember my first reaction vividly; it was a mix of shock and fear.

"I just looked down. All I could think was, 'Oh my word, what has happened, and will I ever be able to play cricket again?'

"It was a terrifying moment for me. When the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team showed up, it was a massive relief.

"They were like superheroes, and I'm so grateful for how they were able to take away some of my pain."