Work starts on pioneering £2.1m mental health hub for Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work on creating a new mental health facility for the people of North Yorkshire is now underway.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on creating a new mental health facility for the people of North Yorkshire is now underway.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) is investing £2.1million in transforming a former Harrogate office block into a pioneering community hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m both excited and relieved to have finally commenced the construction portion of the project,” said Chris Parker, capital design officer for the Trust.

Left to right: Chris Parker, capital officer, Louise Hughes, senior psychological wellbeing practitioner (Talking Therapies), Laura Sellers, advanced nurse practitioner for adult mental health services, Steve Laughton, contracts manager (Meldrum), carer Hazel Griffiths (North Yorkshire, York Co-creation Board), Sue Storey, medical secretary (CAMHS) and Lee Bradley, interim service manager for adult mental health, at the site of the new hub.

“This has been many years in the making. There’s been a great deal of hard work, planning, and design that’s gone into the development to date.

“Now we get to realise the collaborative vision of all those involved. We’re confident that the hub’s placement in the heart of Harrogate will work well.”

Patients and carers have worked with staff in the Trust’s adult and children community teams across Harrogate to co-create the design of the new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building on Victoria Avenue, currently known as Jesmond House, is to be re-named Hummingbird House – following suggestions from all involved.

Left to right: Louise Hughes, senior psychological wellbeing practitioner (Talking Therapies), Chris Parker, capital officer, Steve Laughton, contracts manager (Meldrum), Laura Sellers, advanced nurse practitioner for adult mental health services, Hazel Griffiths, carer (NYY Co-creation Board), Sue Storey, medical secretary (CAMHS) and Lee Bradley, interim service manager for adult mental health, inside what will become the new hub.

Trust involvement member Hazel Griffiths, a local carer, has been part of the planning process from the start – and is delighted that work has finally begun.

"It's been great working alongside architects, IT, housekeeping, estates and other staff to create a space for people who require mental health support,” she said.

“We've worked hard to ensure as many local lived experience and carers voices have been sought to help create an environment that feels welcoming for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust’s community teams are currently split across three sites – Windsor House, Dragon Parade and Jennyfield Health Centre – but will all be based at the new hub.

Left to right: Carer Hazel Griffiths (North Yorkshire, York Co-creation Board), capital officer Chris Parker, senior psychological wellbeing practitioner Louise Hughes (Talking Therapies), Steve Laughton, contracts manager (Meldrum), advanced nurse practitioner Laura Sellers, medical secretary Sue Storey, Lee Bradley, interim service manager for adult mental health, at the site of the new mental health hub.

“We are pleased and excited to be moving to a building which meets the needs of our patients, parents, carers and staff,” said child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) service manager Keri Brearey.

“Being based in one building will also help to improve our working relationships with the other teams, enabling joined-up thinking and ensuring smooth transitions.”

Louise Hughes, senior psychological wellbeing practitioner with North Yorkshire NHS Talking Therapies, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited to be moving to a purpose-built facility. It will be nice to be in the same environment as our colleagues, to enhance our partnership working.

“It’s great that we are a bit more central to town, as we’ll be more accessible for service users who depend on public transport for their appointments.”

The revamp will include stripping out the three-storey building, external improvement work and a major internal refurbishment, to help create a welcoming atmosphere.

Clinics and waiting areas designed following feedback and suggestions from staff, patients, and carers will also be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all really looking forward to this next chapter and the opportunities it will bring,” said Lee Bradley, interim service manager for adult mental health services.

“The joint approach to the interior design should enable us to deliver our services in an accessible and purpose-built space, that better meets the needs of those who require our support, and also provides an excellent working environment for staff.”

The new Hummingbird House hub is expected to open in the autumn of this year.