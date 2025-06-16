Death cap mushrooms are deadly, even in small amounts 🍄

Death cap mushrooms are seriously deadly if ingested.

The mushrooms have been making headlines following a trial in Australia.

Erin Patterson has been found guilty of murder after cooking a fatal meal containing death cap mushrooms for her relatives in July 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about death cap mushrooms, what they look like and if you can get them in the UK.

The trial of Erin Patterson, 50, has gripped headlines around the world, after she was accused of poisoning her relatives with the fatal death cap mushroom.

Ms Patterson has been found guilty of three counts of murder following feeding relatives the beef wellington lunch at her house in July 2023. Prosecutors argued Ms Patterson deliberately poisoned her guests, whilst her stated the meal was a "tragedy, a terrible accident".

Death cap mushrooms are incredibly poisonous, even ingesting a small amount can be deadly. So, what do death cap mushrooms look like, can you get them in the UK and what are the symptoms of mushroom poisoning? Here’s everything you need to know.

A scientist inspects a death cap mushroom at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. | WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

What are death cap mushrooms?

Death cap mushrooms are a fairly common type of mushroom that is incredibly poisonous. As their name suggests, they can be deadly with ingesting just one mushroom enough to result in death.

What do death cap mushrooms look like?

Death cap mushrooms have a large domed or white cap, depending on age and an off-white stem. They can grow up to 15cm wide and 15cm tall and although they look similar to a number of mushrooms that can be eaten, they are highly poisonous and ingesting them can be deadly.

What are the symptoms of mushroom poisoning?

Death cap mushrooms can be deadly, even in small amounts, with ingesting even one mushroom enough to result in death.

Symptoms usually tend to appear six to 24 hours after being ingested, they can include stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Symptoms can then settle, but by then the toxins will have entered the circulatory system and started to cause serious harm.

By day two to four after ingestion, those severely poisoned will develop liver failure that may ultimately result in death.

Do you get death cap mushrooms in the UK?

Yes, death cap mushrooms are found in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe. The Woodland Trust explain that they tend to be found in “deciduous woods”, particularly under oak and beech trees.

They play a vital role in the ecosystem, living off the roots of trees and depositing nutrients back into the soil for plants.

Death cap mushrooms should be avoided, they are incredibly poisonous and can be deadly if ingested, even in small amounts.

