A West Yorkshire care home has developed a warm and welcoming approach to ensure that residents enjoy fun-filled, varied lives.

Ideal Carehomes know that choosing a care home for yourself or a loved one is an emotional decision. They pride themselves on making a real difference to the lives of their residents, exceeding their expectations by offering a range of aspirational lifestyle choices, through person-centred care.

Expect treats and events to entertain and delight

Before a resident moves into an Ideal home, the team will take the time to get to know them, finding out their likes and dislikes, as well as interests and hobbies. This gives them the tools needed to create the lifestyle desired from the moment the new resident moves in.

Care homes such as Windsor Court in Wetherby are enabling residents to enrich their current lifestyle, pursue existing interests and learn new skills and hobbies, in a safe and comfortable environment. A home from home, Windsor Court has all the finishing touches you’d expect from a warm and welcoming home, with the added bonus of outstanding and luxurious facilities, regular entertainment, and a programme of activities. By giving residents a range of lifestyle choices, Windsor Court is able to promote independence as far as possible.

In addition to stylish fully-fitted bedrooms with en-suite wet rooms, residents at Windsor Court have access to a hair salon, café, lavish cinema room, traditional sweet shop, light and airy garden lounges, luxurious quiet areas and landscaped gardens. The lifestyle team host regular activities, including dance classes, meditation sessions, and pop-up dining events, and run events throughout the year for residents and their friends and families.

Windsor Court’s resident-led culture also sees the people living at the home making decisions about their activities, with one resident, a former teacher, launching weekly French lessons for her peers.

A pampering session in the salon is a must!

The Windsor Court lifestyle is inclusive, which means residents can enjoy all activities and trips, have their hair styled, and benefit from annual opticians and dental checks, without having to worry about additional fees.

Windsor Court is a 66-bedroom state-of-the-art purpose-built home, but it’s so much more than just bricks mortar. It’s a lifestyle choice. It has been created with socialising and quality of life in mind. With various inspirational spaces within the home and gardens, residents are able to welcome guests into their community and enjoy all that the home has to offer.

Windsor Court delivers exceptional levels of care, with a dedicated care plan co-ordinator ensuring that residents receive a tailored approach that maintains their dignity and independence at all times. The standard of care, coupled with the first-class facilities and activities, allow residents at Windsor Court to feel safe, relaxed and fulfilled as they move into the next chapter of their life.

Windsor Court welcomes the community to join in with their regular events, to find out more contact Windsor Court, Sandbeck Way, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22 7ND, phone 01937 586651 or visit https://www.idealcarehomes.co.uk/our-homes/windsor-court/

The stylish fully-fitted bedrooms come complete with en-suite wet rooms