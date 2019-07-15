Weeds 'rampant' on some Harrogate streets

Residents claim the poor state of gutters in side roads in parts of Harrogate is allowing weeds to flourish.

So worried about the conditions in the Pannal Ash area are members of Harrogate and Pannal Ash Residents Association (HAPARA), they have now passed on their concerns to North Yorkshire County Council.

Some gutters in Harrogate are starting to become choked by weeds and long grass. (Picture supplied by Harrogate and Pannal Ash Residents Association (HAPARA)

The question is one of more than cosmetic interest to people living on Whinney Lane and Beckwith Crescent.

As well as residents saying they can’t remember seeing a road sweeping vehicle cleaning the channels for quite some time, there are fears the growth of grass and weeds in the gutters may impede water run-off at rare times of flooding.

Highways customer communications officer Sarah Bailey of North Yorkshire County Council said the copuncil is responsible for weed spraying.

In fact, it carries out one treatment per year which is applied to the footways and kerb lines.

Pannal Ash was due to be treated with weed spray on 12th July and the Harlow area on 20th July, weather permitting.

But the spokesperson said the council did not spray the road gutters.

She also said that Harrogate Borough Council had responsibility for road sweeping.

Harrogate Borough Council is expected to comment on the issue later.

