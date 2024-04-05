'Watershed moment' as staff at Harrogate hospital are urged to back zero tolerance approach to sexual misconduct at work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Let’s Remove It’ (#LetsRemoveIt) campaign has been activated in response to the alarming findings of the Working Party on Sexual Misconduct in Surgery (WPSMS) and the Surviving in Scrubs group, which have highlighted the harassment and sexual abuse faced by many in surgical specialties in the UK.

Dr Jacqueline Andrews, HDFT’s Executive Medical Director hosted the launch of the campaign with Ms Clare McNaught, Vice President of RCSEd and a Consultant General Surgeon at HDFT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms McNaught said the culture that had allowed sexual misconduct to happen in surgery must be wiped out.

Staff at Harrogate NHS Hospital are helping launch a campaign to stamp out sexual misconduct. (Picture Harrogate Hospital)

“This behaviour simply must not happen and the culture that has allowed it to happen must be wiped out,” she said.

“Our campaign says ‘Let’s Remove It’ - we are all in this together and can unite to eliminate sexual misconduct in surgery."

Dr Jacqueline Andrews said: "We are fully behind the RCSEd’s campaign to stamp out sexual misconduct in healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is unacceptable that such behaviour still exists and HDFT as a Trust has a zero tolerance approach to all sexual misconduct.

“The RCSEd have launched a fantastic campaign with a range of supportive guidance for anyone experiencing or witnessing sexual misconduct which adds to the work already taking place at HDFT as a signatory of the NHS Sexual Safety Organisational Charter.”

It comes as a new report by the WPSMS highlights how a staggering 89% women and 81% men have witnessed sexual misconduct in the surgical profession in the last five years.

The ‘Let’s Remove It’ campaign includes:

An online hub of resources and signposting for support

High impact posters and billboards around UK hospitals

An updated Code of Conduct developed for members of RCSEd

A series of webinars on dealing with sexual misconduct, women in surgery and related topics