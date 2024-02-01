Vital talks over social care 'funding crisis' in Harrogate and North Yorkshire as council fights it corner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Independent Care Group (ICG) is meeting North Yorkshire Council to discuss the fees the local authority is offering to providers to give care to people who need support in their own home, supported living or in care and nursing homes and other settings.

But North Yorkshire Council told the Harrogate Advertiser it already pays some of the highest rates to social care providers in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, it says it has a three-year investment programme purposely designed to boost social care provision across the county.

New research by the charity Hft and Care England reveals that 40% of adult social care providers were in deficit in 2023. (Picture James Hardisty)

In 2021, there were warnings that social care in Harrogate was facing a "ticking time bomb" as costs for families soared above £1,000 a week.

Figures at the time showed the Harrogate district was the most expensive area in North Yorkshire to access care for loved ones with the average weekly cost of residential care year reaching £1,055 and the same figure for nursing climbing to £1,061.

It’s in that context that The Independent Care Group (ICG) is balloting its members over the proposed fee increase for 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ICG argues that the offer provides no increase in fees for many providers on recent and current placements, while for others it offers an increase that is less than the 9.8% rise in the National Living Wage from April.

The provider body says care providers are struggling to survive as they face ever-increasing costs, severe staffing shortages and a lack of funding for the care they provide.

The talks come as the Government announces an extra £500m for councils to pay for children’s and adult social care.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham said: “We appreciate that local authorities are suffering severe cutbacks themselves and we have every sympathy with the plight that North Yorkshire Council finds itself in but the £500m nationally is just a drop in the ocean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To keep delivering proper care to older and vulnerable people we need a fee increase that recognises the true cost of providing care.”

Speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser: North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, said: “We continue to support thousands of people across North Yorkshire to be independent and part of their community, while enjoying the best possible life for as long as possible.

“As a result of our investment, North Yorkshire already pays some of the highest rates to social care providers in England.

"For example, the Homecare Association recommended that the minimum hourly rate should be £25.95 and in North Yorkshire, based on a sample week, we are paying £27.80 - which is 29 per cent above the national average of £21.59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“North Yorkshire Council has committed to a three-year programme of investment into our social care sector that is currently funded by reserves with an overall council-wide projected deficit of more than £47 million, which last week’s local government settlement will help to reduce.

“Our pro-active approach to support providers also involves our commitment to continuously lobby the Government.

"We recognise the significant financial pressures facing the social care sector and will look to continue discussions with Ministers.”

New research by the charity Hft and Care England reveals that 40% of adult social care providers were in deficit in 2023.