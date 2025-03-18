Visiting Angels are proud to announce their CQC rating!

After months of hard work, dedication, and teamwork, Visiting Angels North Yorkshire And West has officially been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC)! This is a significant achievement for our team, moving from our previous ‘Requires Improvement’ rating to ‘Good’ in all key areas.

At Visiting Angels North Yorkshire West, we are a dedicated home care provider offering personalised, high-quality care to older adults and individuals in need of extra support to live independently at home. What makes us different is our carer-centric approach - we put our caregivers at the heart of everything we do because we believe that happy, supported carers provide the best possible care.

Visiting Angels offer a range of services tailored to each client’s needs, including companionship, personal care, medication support, dementia care, hospital-to-home assistance, and more. Whether someone needs just a few hours a week or more comprehensive support, we work closely with families to ensure the right level of care is delivered with compassion, respect, and dignity.

Visiting Angels continue to build strong relationships within our local community through partnerships, events, and sponsorships. Their mission is simple: To make a difference every day - both for our clients and for the amazing caregivers who are part of our Visiting Angels family.

Visiting Angels believe in delivering the highest standard of care to both our clients and our carers. Over the past year, we’ve focused on improving communication across our team, ensuring our caregivers feel supported and valued, and making our clients’ experiences even better.

We’ve listened, learned, and implemented changes that have made a real difference - including better staff training, streamlined processes, and a strong focus on client and carer satisfaction.

Being recognised by the CQC is a huge milestone for us. But beyond the rating, what matters most is knowing that our clients are receiving compassionate, high-quality care, and our caregivers are proud to be part of our team.

Thank you to all our Angels who made this possible - your dedication and passion shine through in everything you do!