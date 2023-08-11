Veteran Iron Triathlon entrant fundraises in Yorkshire after seeing 'first-hand the terrible impact of brain disease'

Dr Mike Bosomworth, a retired clinical scientist, said he was passionate about raising funds for The Yorkshire Brain Appeal because he had “witnessed first-hand the terrible impact that brain disease can have.”

"To see a family member, or close friend bedridden, with no memory of you, unable to care for themselves and in tears is distressing,” Mike said.

"Together, we can help to detect brain disease sooner, or indeed the likelihood of developing brain disease.

"Many brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, have more than one cause and that is why I am eager to once again raise money to help support brain research.”

In total, there were more than 100 entrants for the full distance UKUltimate and just more than 50 finished the event which includes involves a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a marathon (26.2 mile) run..

Dr Bosomworth, who spent much of his career in pathology in teaching hospitals, completed The Iron Triathlon in just under 15 hours, well within the 17 hour cut-off.

"While I was about tenth from last, I was by far the oldest competitor,” he said.

"I actually came in before the youngest - a mere 23-year-old!”

His previous challenges have included trekking Kilimanjaro.

To donate to Mike’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mike-bosomworth-1677601418369