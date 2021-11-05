Vaccination centre's urgent plea for volunteers as it opens six days a week in Harrogate area

Knaresborough Vaccination Centre has now increased its clinic opening to six days a week but it now needs more volunteers.

Knaresborough Vaccination Centre has now increased its clinic opening to six days a week to accommodate the 12 to 15 year-olds now being offered their first vaccine, as well as the high volumes of over 50s and other eligible groups still receiving their booster doses.

Homecare Pharmacy director, Jason Baskind, said: “Our volunteers have been absolutely instrumental in the success of the programme here at Knaresborough, where we have now vaccinated well over 75,000 people.

"Volunteer numbers have inevitably dropped recently as people return to work and other commitments, and this combined with the Government’s ambitious booster targets means we desperately need more volunteers to help us continue our vital work and keep everyone safe during the winter months.”

The centre, which is now located at a new site within the Chain Lane Community Hub on Chain Lane, needs around nine volunteers each day to help with a range of duties including marshalling, visitor check-in and patient observation following vaccination.

Full day, half-day and even quarter-day shifts are available with extra people needed as early as this weekend.

Jason Baskind said: “We are urging anyone who has any time on their hands to please come forward and join our fun and friendly band of volunteers.

"The vaccination programme remains our biggest weapon in the fight against Covid 19 and any hours people can spare will be appreciated enormously.”