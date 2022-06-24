Vaccination centre team in Knaresborough are Community Heroes

Homecare Pharmacy became the first company to receive a “Community Pharmacy Heroes of the Year” award during an event hosted by Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire (CPNY) at York Racecourse.

CPNY works with the NHS, clinical commissioning groups and public health bodies to represent NHS pharmacy contractors across North Yorkshire and the City of York region. It launched the award scheme earlier this year to spotlight the important contribution to patient care, public health and community involvement provided by local pharmacies.

The Homecare Pharmacy team were presented with their trophy by comedian and impressionist Jess Robinson, who compered the awards ceremony.

Homecare Pharmacy won the award in recognition of the rapid and effective role-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme from its centre at Chain Lane Community Hub in Knaresborough and its commitment to providing accessible, high quality care to all patient groups, from the very young to the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Since opening its doors in March 2021, the centre has delivered over 150,000 vaccinations, with staff working up to 12 hours a day and seven days a week to meet government immunisation targets.

It also responded quickly to local need by offering walk-in appointments and organising a series of pop-up sites and additional clinics for patient groups with special requirements.

Homecare Pharmacy Director Jason Baskind, who lost his mum to Covid-19 in 2020, paid tribute to staff and volunteers.

Mr Baskind said: “What we have achieved as a team is truly extraordinary and every single person should be immensely proud of their part in that.

"This award is absolutely for all of you and so richly deserved. Congratulations.”

He also thanked staff at Chain Lane Community Hub for their continued support and important contribution to the success of the centre over the past 12 months.