TV celebrity says he's 'overjoyed' to support new Harrogate branch of charity tackling stigma on men's mental health

A star of a long-running TV series says he is “overjoyed” that a non-judgemental suicide prevention charity is to open its first branch in Harrogate.

Actor Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy Kirk in Yorkshire-based soap opera Emmerdale on ITV, has welcomed news that Andy’s Man Club (AMC) is to open a new Harrogate branch in January.

The life-saving charity, which specialises in supporting men’s mental health, has groups around the country but has had no representation in this part of Yorkshire - until now.

The branch, open to men aged 18 and over who can turn up whenever they wish, will be launched at Harrogate College on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Tackling stigma round men's mental health - Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has thrown his support behind the new Harrogate branch of Andy’s Man Club. (Picture contributed)

In a short video he created for the charity, Dominic said: “I’m overjoyed to let you know that there’s a new Andy’s Man Club opening in Harrogate.

“The message is – it’s ok to talk.”

The arrangements for the new branch were led by Neil Waine, who appeared in an episode of Emmerdale earlier this year when the storyline focused on men’s mental health showing ‘Paddy’ seeking out a local AMC group for help.

Neil, a Project Development Champion (PDC) Manager for the charity, said: “We are really excited to get going in Harrogate and delighted with the college’s support.

“Having the support of Emmerdale, ITV and Dom Brunt is amazing and we are very grateful.

"We got to know Dom really well when we were involved in an Emmerdale.”

Founded in 2016, Andy’s Man Club will offer free peer-to-peer support sessions at Harrogate College from 7pm to 9pm each Monday, apart from Bank Holidays.

Pastoral/Safeguarding programme manager at Harrogate College, Kerry Walker, said: “This is such a fantastic opportunity for learners, staff and the local community.

“Andy’s Man Club is performing an invaluable service in supporting men with their mental health and we are delighted, as a college, to be supporting it.

“Many of our learners will turn 18 while they are with us so they, along with so many people in the community, are set to benefit.”

More information at: https://andysmanclub.co.uk/