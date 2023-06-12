Top UK award for Harrogate hospital staff and doctors over high quality of care

This isn’t the first time The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate has won the Private Hospital Group of the Year award.

Presented to an organisation whose hospitals show excellence in their delivery of care, commitment to the community and innovation in healthcare, this is the third time.

The award follows new statistics showing that 92% of patients who visited The Duchy Hospital rated their experience as "very good”, in addition to 80% of employees recommending the hospital to a friend.

The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate has won the Private Hospital Group of the Year award - Leon Newth, Lisa Trybus, Karen Prins, Linda Hodges and Paul Manning.

The Duchy Hospital is owned by Circle Health Group whose CEO Paolo Pieri said: “The award is a testament to an amazing year for Duchy Hospital.

"Teams across the hospital work tirelessly to support patients in their community and I couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved.”

Independent analysis of Circle Health Group’s hospitals’ hip and knee procedure outcomes using PROMS (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) showed that Circle’s results were 95% higher than the NHS benchmark and overall, were 2% higher than the private sector average.

The group also sent urgently-needed medical supplies to six hospitals in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

In addition to charitable work, The Duchy Hospital was recognised for its commitment to staff wellbeing and career development opportunities.

Across the organisation 292 apprentices successfully completed or began higher education courses with 30 different clinical and no-clinical programmes available.