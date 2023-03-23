Top award for Harrogate care company set up by ex-NHS employee which pays staff's travel costs

Director Matthew Nutting, 34, said he was delighted to be recognised for his work with Radfield Home Care Harrogate, Wetherby and North Yorkshire, the company he founded to provide home care to older people in rural communities across North Yorkshire.

"I was lucky enough to win Care Innovator of the Year and be presented with the award by Peter Andre,” said Mr Nutting.

"I won the award due to my innovative practice in the way that we employ and value staff.

Award-winner - Matthew Nutting said he was delighted to be recognised for his work with his care company Radfield Home Care Harrogate, Wetherby and North Yorkshire.

"Paying home care staff for travel was unheard of five years ago but we have changed that and many more are now following our lead not only in Yorkshire but nationally.

"I have been battling the system to make working conditions for home care workers better for not only our area but the whole country and it is finally starting to show.”

Mr Nutting said his aim with Radcliffe Home Care from the beginning had been to provide high-quality care services to enable people to carry on leading fulfilling lives.

As a proud Yorkshireman, he added, he was pleased to bring good news about the quality of social care in the county.

His mission is to make ageing a more enjoyable and rewarding experience for all involved with the very highest standards.