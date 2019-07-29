This is what Ripon Spa Baths could be turned into after new pool opens

There are plans to turn Ripon's historic Spa Baths into a health facility once the city's new swimming pool opens, the Ripon Gazette can exclusively reveal today.

Residents have been wondering what the future holds for the Spa Baths, ever since the project for a new swimming pool was formally announced.

But today, Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed that a feasibility study is being undertaken to explore the potential of the site, which "would include health use."

The Ripon Gazette understands that the baths could be used as an extension of the existing Ripon hospital site.

A council spokesperson told the 'Gazette: “Harrogate Borough Council, NHS Property Services and Harrogate Clinical Commissioning Group have worked together to undertake a feasibility study into the future potential for the Ripon Spa Baths site.

"This study is to consider whether a public sector hub, which would include health use, could be provided on the existing hospital and spa bath site. This project is at an early stage and no decision has been made.”