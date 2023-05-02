'They will be with us every step of the way' - Harrogate duo's huge charity challenge in memory of inspirational people
Two former Harrogate pupils are facing their toughest challenge yet - as they bid to raise £20,000 in memory of a classmate who lost his life to cancer and a relative who died from Covid
Jeremy Butterfield, aged 26, and Ollie Ward, aged 26, ex-Ashville College, will be pounding the pavements between Thursday, May 25 and Sunday, May 28 in a race against time to complete four ultra-marathons in four days running from Liverpool to Harrogate.
The determined friends are taking part in their 144-mile #DOIT4JAMES&DAVE challenge in honour of their best friend and fellow Old Ashvillian (OA), James Hindmarsh, and also Ollie’s uncle, David Brown, whose daughter Alicia also attended the school.
Jeremy Butterfield said: “This is our third annual challenge to commemorate the life of James, and our second in memory of David.
“It’s been two years since our best friend James sadly lost his battle with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS).
“Throughout the many various types of radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions, he fought so hard and showed extreme mental resilience.
“This is something we want to live up to and carry forward in our lives and in every fundraising challenge we set ourselves.”
He added: “David, who lost his fight against COVID-19 in December 2021, was the most thoughtful, caring, gentle and humble human who did so much for children and teenagers across the Harrogate district.
“Both never gave up in their fights and we will continue their legacies to help others fight the challenges they are facing.
“We know they will be with us every step of the way.”
All the money raised will be shared between Sarcoma UK, a charity very close to the hearts of James and his family; and the David Brown Foundation, set up in memory of David to continue the work he devoted his life to.
The pacesetting pair limbered up for their challenge by taking part in the London Marathon, alongside fellow OAs Tom Flannery and Tom Booth.
A JustGiving page has been launched to ensure both James’ and David’s legacies continue to help others and donations can be made here: