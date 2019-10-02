The Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity column with Sammy Lambert

I have some very exciting news… I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jackie Crozier to the position of head of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity! You will be seeing more of her out and about in the coming weeks.

Thank you to everyone who has helped us raise vital funds in September – a huge well done to you all.

I would like to welcome Jackie to the team and I look forward to working alongside her and seeing the exciting events she has planned for you all (just watch out, though, as rumour has it she’s looking for people to sky dive).

I will hand over to Jackie now to formally introduce herself and tell you what she has in store.

I am thrilled to be joining Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity. It is an incredibly exciting time to join the team and lead on the next stage of its strategy and build on its excellent foundations.

I have seen first-hand the extraordinary work that Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust make to the lives of patients and I look forward to leading the charity to continue its endeavour to support our brilliant fundraisers.

We are busily planning our events calendar for the next year.

However, this Halloween why not get Spooky and raise funds for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

There are lots of ways you can get involved, from pumpkin carving competitions, scary snacks in the office to a school trick or treat trail. Let me know if you want some more ideas.

We are also gearing up for our Christmas Market on Sunday, December 1 at the wonderful Double Tree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic and Spa. Soak up the festive atmosphere as you browse our hand selected independent craft and gift stalls.

Take a trip to our Christmas Corner to meet Father Christmas, while enjoying live carol singing.

We’ve got lots of brilliant traders, including; Harrogate’s very own Harrogate Candle Company, Cook of Harrogate and Rachel Melvin Art to name but a few.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are available from Imagined Things Book Shop in Harrogate, Bridgfords Estate Agents in Knaresborough, EweMove Estate Agents in Pateley Bridge, Johnsons The Cleaners in Wetherby and you can also call 01423 557408 or email hhcc@hdft.nhs.uk to get your tickets.

We want to make it easy and fun for you to support us. We welcome all foreign banknotes and coins, no matter how old or what currency they are.

We also have more than 30 donation points throughout Harrogate District Hospital, so why not give us your lose change. We also now take contactless payments and have a card reader, making it even easier for you to donate!

I am keen to speak to local companies and organisations about ways in which you can support us.

Whether that is through Charity of the Year partnerships, where we can help you fulfil your Corporate and Social Responsibility Policy, to local schools and community groups.

We will be on hand to advise how your staff can get involved in fundraising activities, volunteering time and skills, events, challenges and more.

Check out our Facebook page @harrogatehospitalcharity, our web page www.hhcc.co.uk or email Jackie.crozier@hdft.nhs.uk for details of all our upcoming events or ways you can get involved.