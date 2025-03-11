The NHS has experienced a challenging winter, with hospitals facing a mixture of winter viruses as cases of norovirus continue to surge and with hospitalisations for the flu higher than at this time last year.

GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, the vast majority of us appear to be satisfied with our care.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in Yorkshire and beyond.

Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Yorkshire which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.

1 . Dr Mitchell GP Practice, North Ferriby There were 219 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchell GP Practice in North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire. The response rate was 56%, with 122 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 96% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good.

2 . Terrington Surgery, York There were 215 survey forms sent out to patients at Terrington Surgery. The response rate was 47%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 91% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good.

3 . Reeth Medical Centre, Richmond There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre. The response rate was 62%, with 241 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 90% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good.