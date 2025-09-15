New league tables ranking the performance of NHS Trusts in England have been revealed, with all of Yorkshire’s 12 hospital trusts being rated based on their performance.

Published for the first time, the league tables will see every NHS trust in England assessed quarterly, based on services such as urgent and emergency care to elective operations, and mental health services.

Trusts will be scored into four performance segments, ranked between one to four, with the first segment representing the best-performing areas and the fourth segment showing the worst-performing trusts.

Inside each group, trusts are then ranked by their average metric score, with a lower score meaning a better ranking.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We must be honest about the state of the NHS to fix it. Patients and taxpayers have to know how their local NHS services are doing compared to the rest of the country.

“These league tables will identify where urgent support is needed and allow high-performing areas to share best practices with others, taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

“Patients know when local services aren’t up to scratch, and they want to see an end to the postcode lottery - that’s what this government is doing. We’re combining the extra £26 billion investment each year with tough reforms to get value for money, with every pound helping to cut waiting times for patients.”

Here we reveal the best and worst-performing NHS Trusts in Yorkshire.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Harrogate, overseeing Harrogate District Hospital and Ripon Community Hospital. It ranked 35 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 1.96.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Bradford, overseeing Bradford Royal Infirmary, St Luke's Hospital, Eccleshill Community Hospital, Westwood Park Community Hospital, and Westbourne Green Community Hospital. It ranked 37 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.00.

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust The Airedale NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in West and North Yorkshire, overseeing Airedale Hospital, Castleberg in Settle, Skipton Hospital and Settle Health Centre. It ranked 44 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.05.

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust is an NHS Trust based in Doncaster and Bassetlaw, overseeing Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital alongside additional outpatient clinics and health services within Retford Hospital, the Sandringham Road Clinic, and the Flying Scotsman Centre. It ranked 51 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.14.