Temporary gym to open in Ripon as work takes place to stabilise ground at new leisure centre

The gym will include the high-quality, state-of-the-art Technogym equipment currently available in the existing leisure and wellness centre, as well as expert advice and guidance from owners Brimhams Active team.

Customers will still be able to use the changing and shower facilities in the new pool area – as well as the sauna and steam suite – as they will remain open as normal.

Group exercise classes will also continue to be provided at Hugh Ripley Hall.

The Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon.

Coun Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: "We remain committed to enabling people to enjoy physical activity.

"By providing a temporary gym, while the ground stabilisation works take place, we can minimise the disruption to current and potential customers and ensure they can continue to maintain their health and well-being goals.

"The fantastic new swimming pool will also remain open as usual and continues to provide an excellent health and wellness experience."

The temporary gym, which has started to be installed, is being used to provide customers with an alternative offer while the ground stabilisation works take place.

These works come following the discovery of a void underneath part of the original leisure centre.

The void is understood to have been present for a number of years and was only discovered when the reinforced concrete slab, which provides the foundation for the new swimming pool, was cast.

On discovery of this void, the borough council appointed a contractor to carry out a thorough investigation programme under the original leisure centre to determine what work may be required to ensure the facility can continue to be used for many years to come.

To ensure the temporary gym can be installed safely, the leisure and wellness centre and playground will be closed from 6pm this Saturday, March 25 to the morning of next Monday, March 27.