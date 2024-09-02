Tadcaster and Selby leisure centres become first to open under the newly-formed Active North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new sport and active well-being service has been launched as Selby and Tadcaster leisure centres open under the newly-formed Active North Yorkshire.

New livery was unveiled at the two centres today (Monday) in the first stage of North Yorkshire Council’s plan to bring all its leisure services in-house.

The new leisure service will be focused on supporting everyone in the community to be active, with an increased emphasis placed on improving physical and mental health and well-being.

North Yorkshire Sport’s chief executive, David Watson, said: “Bringing all the leisure facilities into one body can only be a good thing for the county, with the ability to target specific groups and provide more localised activities across the county.”

Selby and Tadcaster leisure centres are the first to become part of Active North Yorkshire

Currently the leisure centres are managed by five different operators in the former district council areas. They will move to be part of Active North Yorkshire in phases, operated by North Yorkshire Council as active well-being hubs.

Customers will still be able access the facilities and classes as usual, but there will be additional targeted and locally-based activities and services as well as increased support for community-based sport.

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure, said: “Today is an important point in our leisure journey as two of our centres re-open as Active North Yorkshire hubs.

“It is a very exciting time for leisure services in the county. We want to ensure leisure is accessible for everyone as we work to improve the health and well-being of our county.”

Working out in the gym at Active North Yorkshire Selby

Selby and Tadcaster leisure centres are the first to become part of Active North Yorkshire, with customers seeing changes such as the new name on signs and staff uniforms, and a new customer app and web page.

However, they will still be able to access their local centre, be greeted by the same team and enjoy their favourite classes and activities.

The facilities in the former Hambleton and Craven council areas will adopt the new Active North Yorkshire identity this autumn.

Services currently provided by Brimhams Active in the Harrogate area and Richmondshire Leisure Trust will move to Active North Yorkshire by spring 2025.

The last phase will see the transfer of facilities and services currently provided by Everyone Active in the former Ryedale and Scarborough council areas in 2027.